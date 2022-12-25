Mines killed four policemen in Kherson region

On December 7, in the Kherson region, during stabilization measures, policemen from the Cherkasy region were blown up on a cascade of mines. Four law enforcement officers were killed and four others were injured.
This was written by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
As a result of the explosion of Russian mines, the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, Mikhail Kuratchenko, explosives specialist Igor Melnyk, dog handler Serhiy Nenada, and Vadim Perizhok, an assistant to the next sector of the patrol police of the Uman district police department, died.
Four more police officers were injured while they are in the hospital.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments