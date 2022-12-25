Mines killed four policemen in Kherson region

10:44 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 7, in the Kherson region, during stabilization measures, policemen from the Cherkasy region were blown up on a cascade of mines. Four law enforcement officers were killed and four others were injured.





This was written by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of the explosion of Russian mines, the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, Mikhail Kuratchenko, explosives specialist Igor Melnyk, dog handler Serhiy Nenada, and Vadim Perizhok, an assistant to the next sector of the patrol police of the Uman district police department, died.

"Mikhail Kuratchenko in the Kherson region personally led the combined police detachment of the Cherkasy region. An effective manager, a strong-willed and courageous policeman who always followed the oath. Igor Melnyk, Serhiy Nenada and Vadim Perizhok are dedicated policemen, loyal to their families, service and Ukraine. Our colleagues did their duty: they served, protected, returned peace and security to the de-occupied part of the Kherson region,” said the head of the National Police Igor Klymenko.

Four more police officers were injured while they are in the hospital.