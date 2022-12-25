In the Kherson region, the bodies of the deacon of the local church and his son abducted by the Russians the day before were found

17:43 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the bodies of Anatoly and Alexander Prokopchuk, father and son, who were kidnapped by the Russian military the day before, were found.



The friends of the victims informed the Center for Journalistic Investigations about this.



Judging by the message about the search, published by relatives on social networks, the men were abducted on November 22.



On that day, they were working in their garage, where the Russian military arrived and took them in the direction of the neighboring village of Rayskoye in a silver Honda Odyssey. The car belonged to a friend of the victims.



Five days later, on November 27, relatives were informed that Anatoly and Sasha had been found shot the day before in the forest near Nova Kakhovka. At the same time, the car carrying the men disappeared..



There is currently no information about at least a probable reason for the abduction of men. Anatoly Prokopchuk is a 52-year-old father of seven children and a deacon of the local Evangelical Christian Church. His son Alexander was 19 years old