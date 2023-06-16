More than 1,300 people have already been evacuated in the Kherson region

15:49 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Rescuers have already evacuated more than 1,300 people from the flooding zones, which occurred as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by the Rashists, in the de-occupied areas of the Kherson region



This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

In the region, people are notified about the evacuation, including loudspeakers. Rescuers, volunteers, police and

local officials.

From the settlements of the Kherson region, people are evacuated by buses to Kherson, then to Nikolaev and from there to Khmelnitsky, Odessa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv and other cities, the Ministry of Reintegration reported.



The State Emergency Service says that a mobile task force of specialists, as well as off-road vehicles, such as swamps, and mobile treatment stations and vehicles for the supply of drinking water, went from Kyiv to the Kherson region.

In Kiev, at a briefing, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalya Gumenyuk, said that no critical situations had yet been recorded on the right March of the Dnieper, however, an increase in water is expected soon.



At the same time, the left bank, now occupied by Russia, suffered more. Gumenyuk noted that Russia is "jamming" communications so that people in the occupation could not receive messages from the other side.



As a result of rising water levels in the Kherson region, mine danger has increased. The network is already distributing videos with explosions of mines that were previously on the ground.