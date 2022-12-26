In Kherson, four employees of the colony were detained, who, on the orders of the Russians, kept kidnapped people behind bars

17:45 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kherson, four employees of the Northern Correctional Colony No. 90 were detained, who worked for the Russians during the temporary occupation of the city. Proceedings on them began under the article "Treason committed under martial law."





This was reported to the GBR.

Detectives learned about the activities of the detainees even before the de-occupation of Kherson, and therefore, when the city was fired, they immediately began searching for them.



The employees of the colony, according to investigators, faithfully followed all the instructions of the representatives of the occupiers and kept Ukrainians behind bars who did not agree with the Russian occupation.



The State Bureau of Investigation continues to search for other henchmen of Russian fugitives. Detained colony workers face life sentence with confiscation of property.



After the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, human rights activists, commenting on the situation in which the Kherson prisoners found themselves, characterized it as tragic, in particular, because a large number of them wrote statements to defend Ukraine, but they were not released, and later these lists ended up in Russian hands.



Before escaping from Kherson, the Russians took several thousand prisoners to Russia. Now, according to human rights activists, they are all tortured, and the jailers do not make exceptions even for seriously ill patients..





