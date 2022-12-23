In Kherson, a man was killed as a result of morning shelling

16:10 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



The regional center, suburban settlements and the Berislavsky district remain under massive fire from the invaders, the Kherson prosecutor's office noted.



In Kherson, during the morning shelling on December 19, a man was killed. In addition, the day before, the Russians killed a resident of one of the settlements of the Beryslavsky district of the Kherson region, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.



According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the region with S-300 missiles. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged.



"As a result of shelling in one of the settlements of the Berislav community on December 18, a local resident was killed. On the morning of December 19, a man died in the center of Kherson," the police said.



In addition, five civilians were injured as a result of enemy attacks in less than two days.



It is noted that under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).











