In Kherson, Russian rashists fired on rescuers clearing silt. There are dead and wounded

16:36 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The army of the Russian Federation fired on rescuers clearing silt in Kherson. One employee of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) died, eight were injured.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak announced this on Telegram.



According to the prosecutor's office, this happened at about 13:30, when rescuers eliminated the consequences of flooding in one of the microdistricts of the city.

The prosecutor's office opened proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war by the troops of the Russian Federation.



According to updated information, four of the eight wounded rescuers are in a serious condition in the hospital, Anastasia Vesilovskaya, spokeswoman for the regional prosecutor's office, said.