In Kherson and Nikolaev, the water level slightly decreased overnight

11:45 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine is following the events in the flooded territories with concern and hope. Any positive news is welcome. So, according to the morning reports of the authorities of Kherson and Nikolaev, in the cities the water level slightly decreased overnight.

In the morning in Kherson, the water level in the Dnieper exceeds the usual mark by 4 meters 72 centimeters, during the night it dropped by 31 centimeters, said Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional police department.

"35 settlements were flooded on the Right Bank, 3763 houses were under water. Most flooded in Kherson and Belozerka. At the Kakhovskaya HPP, the water level dropped by 6 meters 25 centimeters," he informed.

Now a large-scale rescue operation is underway, in which almost one and a half thousand people and 345 pieces of equipment are involved. Yesterday, 248 people were evacuated to a safe area.. In total, 2588 people were rescued from the water. There are 9 evacuation points.

Meanwhile, in water area of Nikolaev as of the morning the water level makes 88 centimeters, the mayor Alexander Senkevich reported. The decrease was 9 centimeters.

Recall that on the night of June 6, the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which caused large-scale flooding of territories in the Kherson region and caused significant damage to Ukraine.

It was also reported that about 40 thousand cubic meters of water flows out of the Kakhovka reservoir every second.. Overall, Ukraine has already lost 6.5 cubic kilometers of water.