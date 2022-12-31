In the Kharkiv region, a wife and husband exploded on a stretch, both died

16:32 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kharkiv region, a husband and wife went to the forest for firewood, but were blown up by a stretch. As a result, the couple died.



This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.



The disappearance of the spouses from the village of Borovaya was reported to the police on December 25.

“After conducting search activities on December 28, police officers, together with the State Emergency Service, discovered the bodies of a 50-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. When examining the scene of the incident, it was established that the citizens exploded in the forest on a stretch," the report says.

Law enforcers opened criminal proceedings under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.



In addition, the police once again urged people to be as careful as possible and not to approach suspicious objects, to move only along paved or checked paths, and if explosive objects are found, immediately call 101 or 102.