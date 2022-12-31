In the Kharkiv region, a wife and husband exploded on a stretch, both died

In the Kharkiv region, a husband and wife went to the forest for firewood, but were blown up by a stretch. As a result, the couple died.
This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region.
The disappearance of the spouses from the village of Borovaya was reported to the police on December 25.
Law enforcers opened criminal proceedings under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.
In addition, the police once again urged people to be as careful as possible and not to approach suspicious objects, to move only along paved or checked paths, and if explosive objects are found, immediately call 101 or 102.
