The body of a civilian shot by the occupiers was exhumed in the Kharkiv region

17:22 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 14, in the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers exhumed the body of a murdered 51-year-old man. He and his wife were driving home when the invaders opened fire on their car.



This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

“According to law enforcement officers, in the village. Petropavlovka, Kupyansky district, at the end of September, when the settlement was occupied by the RF Armed Forces, the spouses of local residents were driving to their house. At this time, the Russian military opened a line of machine guns behind the car. The woman survived, the man received a gunshot wound and died, ”the message says.

Currently, the body of the deceased was sent for a forensic medical examination.



Under the procedural leadership of the Kupyansky district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was launched into a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Art.. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Punishment under this article provides from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.