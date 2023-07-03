Body of murdered policeman and his service pistol found in Kharkiv

14:42 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kharkov, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the death of a policeman. His dead body was discovered on Monday, July 3rd. According to Dmitry Chubenko, the speaker of the Kharkov region prosecutor's office, a preliminary version of suicide is being put forward.

A body with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the street near one of the houses in the Nemyshlyansky district.. The body had a police officer's service pistol.

It is noted that the deceased was an employee of one of the regional police departments in the Kharkiv region.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched to verify the circumstances of the case.

Recall that a 19-year-old cadet shot himself in the Khmelnitsky Border Academy.

It was also reported that a military man was found hanged in a hotel in Odessa.