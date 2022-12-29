A Ukrainian who illegally crossed the border was found dead in the mountains of Romania

In Romania, they found dead one of the missing in the Maramures mountains, a citizen of Ukraine who illegally crossed the state border.
This was announced on the evening of December 27 by the director of the civil service of the Salvamont Maramures district Dan Benga, Agerpres reports.
The body was found by a local resident from the Krasnaya Vysheului mountainous area.
The body was found by a local resident from the Krasnaya Vysheului mountainous area.
On Tuesday, the border police and mountain rescuers resumed the search for two citizens who could not be lifted from the mountain due to difficult weather conditions.. The Ukrainians were on the mountain, poorly dressed and equipped, at an altitude of more than 1800 meters. The mountainous terrain there is quite steep, with steep valleys and snow.
In the afternoon, rescuers and border guards suspended helicopter searches due to poor visibility and a sudden change in atmospheric conditions.
Earlier, mountain rescuers became aware of the stay on the mountain of two wounded citizens of Ukraine, one of whom had numerous fractures and a head injury with bleeding. He was last contacted by phone on the morning of Monday, 26 December.
Six citizens of Ukraine crossed the Maramures Mountains from Ukraine to Romania on the afternoon of Saturday, December 24, two were found on the same evening, and two more on Monday, the newspaper writes.
Earlier it became known that four men lost in the Carpathians are wanted by the border guards of Ukraine and Romania.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments