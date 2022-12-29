A Ukrainian who illegally crossed the border was found dead in the mountains of Romania

13:43 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Romania, they found dead one of the missing in the Maramures mountains, a citizen of Ukraine who illegally crossed the state border.

This was announced on the evening of December 27 by the director of the civil service of the Salvamont Maramures district Dan Benga, Agerpres reports.



The body was found by a local resident from the Krasnaya Vysheului mountainous area.

"One of the two Ukrainians who could not be contacted was found dead by a local resident, " Benga said.

On Tuesday, the border police and mountain rescuers resumed the search for two citizens who could not be lifted from the mountain due to difficult weather conditions.. The Ukrainians were on the mountain, poorly dressed and equipped, at an altitude of more than 1800 meters. The mountainous terrain there is quite steep, with steep valleys and snow.