In the Donetsk region, the truck of the invaders crushed the minibus, many victims

12:04 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied territory of the Donetsk region, a truck with the letter V of the Russian invaders crashed into a minibus, as a result of an accident, 16 people died, three more were injured.

The accident happened on December 7 between Shakhtyorsk and Torez, a number of media reports.





Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky also posted on his Twitter account a video taken at the scene of the accident.

“Passengers had little chance of surviving. I have no doubt that the civilians themselves will be declared guilty, and there will be nothing for the killers of the inhabitants of Donbass. You'll see," Kazansky added.

On the highway between Shakhtyorsk and Torez, a truck of Russian invaders crushed a minibus. 16 people died. According to preliminary information, all the dead are civilians, passengers of the minibus. Judging by the video, they had no chance. pic.twitter.com/pO2dAN78hL — Denis Kazansky (@den_kazansky) December 7, 2022

According to local media, according to preliminary data, the minibus driver drove into the oncoming lane. The crash site has now been cordoned off. It is reported that 3 people are in intensive care in serious condition.



Employees of the so-called "operational services" worked at the scene of the accident. Local "law enforcement officers" establish all the circumstances of the accident.



In the local Telegram channel, Donetsk state of emergency later added that the driver of the minibus was allegedly guilty. He survived the encounter and is now in the hospital.



The quasi-leadership of the "DPR" has not yet commented on this incident.



