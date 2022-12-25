Oil depot caught fire in Donetsk

In the occupied Donetsk on the morning of November 28, they reported about the burning of the tank farm.
This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, telegram channels of the occupiers.
There are no details of the fire yet, but photos and videos are posted on social networks .
Local residents write that the "oil depot on Gvardeyka" is on fire.
