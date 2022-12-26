Ex-head of Roscosmos Rogozin was wounded during shelling in Donetsk

07:22 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Dmitry Rogozin and his entourage were wounded during shelling of a hotel in Donetsk. On Wednesday, December 21, reports RIA Novosti with reference to his assistant.

"The ex-head of Roskosmos was wounded in the back and was hospitalized. The persons accompanying him also received injuries of varying severity," the report says.

According to the Russian media, there is no threat to Rogozin's life.

The Russian Telegram channel Mash also publishes footage from the restaurant where Rogozin was at the time of the shelling of the hotel.. It is noted that he celebrated his birthday there.

The Shesh-Besh restaurant, where Rogozin celebrated his birthday, is located on the first floor of a hotel in the Leninsky district of Donetsk.

Recall that the Kremlin can create a new "federal district" - "Crimean", it can be headed by Rogozin.