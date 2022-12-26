Ex-head of Roscosmos Rogozin was wounded during shelling in Donetsk

Dmitry Rogozin and his entourage were wounded during shelling of a hotel in Donetsk. On Wednesday, December 21, reports RIA Novosti with reference to his assistant.
According to the Russian media, there is no threat to Rogozin's life.
The Russian Telegram channel Mash also publishes footage from the restaurant where Rogozin was at the time of the shelling of the hotel.. It is noted that he celebrated his birthday there.
The Shesh-Besh restaurant, where Rogozin celebrated his birthday, is located on the first floor of a hotel in the Leninsky district of Donetsk.
Recall that the Kremlin can create a new "federal district" - "Crimean", it can be headed by Rogozin.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments