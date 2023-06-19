In Dnipro, a drug group operating "under the roof" of law enforcement officers was liquidated

13:40 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) successfully carried out an operation to eliminate a drug group in the city of Dnipro, which massively sold psychotropic substances with the assistance of law enforcement agencies.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



According to the investigation, the activities of the group were coordinated by 4 officials of one of the district departments of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The criminal group has established the sale of wholesale and retail quantities of methamphetamine. The implementation of psychotropics was carried out through an extensive network of drug dealers in the region.



In addition, the attackers set up a "stationary point" for the sale of prohibited substances in one of the city's service stations.. There, customers were allowed to immediately “try” the purchased “product”.



Thus, the organizers of the drug business monthly received more than 1.5 million hryvnias of profit.



In the course of complex measures with the involvement of employees of the CSO "A" of the SBU, 9 members of the criminal organization, including the mentioned law enforcement officers, were detained.





As a result of more than 30 searches at the addresses of residence of the defendants, as well as at the places of sale of psychotropic drugs, more than 50 prepared for

sale of slip-packs with methamphetamine and other evidence of crimes.

Currently, the detainees have been informed of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Attackers face up to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.