Collaborator-teacher exposed in de-occupied Kupyansk

17:43 22 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, liberated from the invaders, another collaborator was detained - the director of the lyceum, who introduced Russian education standards.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier it was reported that more than 5 thousand Russian textbooks and certificates of incomplete general secondary education of the Russian sample, signed by the so-called "head of the military-civil administration of the Kharkiv region", were seized at the lyceum in the city of Kupyansk, now the prosecutor's office informs the teacher who ordered this batch of textbooks .
 
"The main "moderator" of the introduction of Russian education was the director of this lyceum. So, before the school year, the teacher received Russian-style textbooks for students in grades 1-11 from the occupation administration. In order for teachers "to have the opportunity to teach" according to Russian standards and methods of education, the director of the lyceum sent primary school teachers for "advanced training" in the city of Kursk, Russia," the message says.