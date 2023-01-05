Collaborator-teacher exposed in de-occupied Kupyansk

17:43 22 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, liberated from the invaders, another collaborator was detained - the director of the lyceum, who introduced Russian education standards.



This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.



Earlier it was reported that more than 5 thousand Russian textbooks and certificates of incomplete general secondary education of the Russian sample, signed by the so-called "head of the military-civil administration of the Kharkiv region", were seized at the lyceum in the city of Kupyansk, now the prosecutor's office informs the teacher who ordered this batch of textbooks .