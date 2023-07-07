In the Chernihiv region, more than 200 settlements were without electricity

11:00 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Due to adverse weather conditions, 222 settlements of the Chernihiv region were without electricity.



This information was published in his Telegram channel by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.



As a result of thunderstorms and strong winds, about a hundred power lines were damaged. This led to the termination of power supply in 222 settlements of the region.

In particular, 112 settlements in the Chernihiv region, 65 settlements in the Nizhyn region, 3 settlements in the Prilutsk region and 42 settlements in the Koryukovsky region.



To carry out restoration work, all available resources and funds of the Chernihiv Regional Energy Company - "Chernigovoblenergo" were mobilized. Specialists have begun continuous efforts to restore power supply in affected areas and communities.