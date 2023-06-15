An earthquake occurred in the center of Ukraine

06:44 27 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The seismic activity of the earth is gradually increasing. Tremors are observed in previously calm areas. As reported on the website of the Main Center for Special Control of the National Seismic Observation System, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale occurred in the Poltava region on Friday, May 26.

It is noted that the earthquake was 20 kilometers west of Poltava at a depth of five kilometers.

Tremors were recorded at 21:38:49 Kyiv time. According to the classification, this earthquake is classified as "barely perceptible". It could be felt by people who were in a calm state indoors, according to the Main Center for Special Control of the National Seismic Observing System.

Recall that a month ago in the Ivano-Frankivsk region there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale.

Earlier, an earthquake occurred in the Transcarpathian region. The epicenter of the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was located near the city of Irshava.