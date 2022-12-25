Tanks with oil products of the Russian Federation are burning in the Bryansk region

10:34 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Bryansk region on Wednesday, November 30, there was a large-scale fire of oil products.



This was announced by the Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz.

"In the Surazh district, tanks with oil products are burning. Fire and rescue teams are working on the spot. The fire area is 1800 square meters. m," he said.

According to Bogomaz, there were no reports of casualties.



According to RosSMI, the fire occurred due to "hitting an unidentified munition." The projectile was allegedly dropped from a UAV into a tank of diesel fuel. As a result, two more reservoirs broke out.