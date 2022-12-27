A man from a house shelled by Russians in Krivoy Rog died in the hospital

16:24 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The number of those killed as a result of shelling by the Russian military on December 16 of Krivoy Rog in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to five.



This was announced by the head of the military administration of the city Alexander Vilkul.



51-year-old Anatoly Kalinichenko died in the hospital. Doctors fought for his life for 10 days.

"We did everything we could, but the injuries were critical," Vilkul said.



It was immediately known about the three dead: a pensioner and a young spouse. The next morning, from under the rubble on the second floor, they pulled out the body of a one and a half year old boy - the son of the victims.



As a result of the Russian attack, 13 more people, including four children, were hospitalized.