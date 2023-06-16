In Berdyansk, the Russians have heavy losses due to the "clap"

11:55 28 May Kyiv, Ukraine

As Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on the air of the telethon, a significant part of the Russian military will no longer be able to fight after yesterday's explosions in temporarily occupied Berdyansk.

According to him, the explosions in Berdyansk thundered at the Khimik recreation center, where there was a "huge concentration" of manpower and equipment of Russians.

Fedorov recalled that after the explosions, local residents published a photo of the destroyed recreation center.

"We understand that a fairly significant number of rashists will never again be able to fight against our Armed Forces of Ukraine," the mayor said.

He added that the enemy suffers losses in the Zaporozhye direction every day.. But, despite this situation, the Russians continue to throw new cannon fodder into the region.

It is worth noting that Berdyansk is located about 100 kilometers from the front line.

Recall, on May 27, powerful explosions thundered near Berdyansk. An "incredible arrival" took place at the recreation centers Khimik and Vesna on the coast of the Sea of Azov, says Viktor Dudukalov, deputy chairman of the Berdyansk Regional Council.