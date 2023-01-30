Explosions sounded in the Belgorod region - media

11:50 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On Monday, January 30, residents of the Belgorod region reported explosions. The local authorities announced the "shelling".



This was reported by the local Telegram channel and the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.



Residents of Bezlyudovka complained about the explosions. According to them, they receive SMS notifications from rescuers demanding to go down to the basement.



The head of the region added information about the incident. He also claims that there are casualties as a result of the "shelling".