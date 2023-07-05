A series of powerful explosions rocked in Belgorod - media

08:30 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Russian Belgorod on the evening of Tuesday, July 4, powerful explosions thundered.



This is reported by local Telegram channels.



After the explosions, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that air defense had allegedly worked in the regional center.



He also added that the operational services are now clarifying the consequences of explosions on the ground. There were no casualties or damage, he said.