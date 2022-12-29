A rocket fell in Belarus, Minsk blames Ukraine

15:05 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A rocket fell on the territory of Belarus on the morning of December 29. It is alleged that allegedly we are talking about the fall of the Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex from the territory of Ukraine. The incident took place between 10 and 11 am.

This was reported by the state agency "Belta".

As BelTA writes, dictator Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident.

Pro-government Belarusian media write that two versions of what happened are being considered:

Rocket flight to the territory of Belarus.

The missile was shot down as a result of the operation of Belarusian air defense systems.

The Belarusian pro-government publication "Pul Pervogo" also immediately wrote that the rocket that fell in the Brest region of Belarus was Ukrainian.

Later, the Belarusian Defense Ministry stated that the air defense had shot down a Ukrainian missile.