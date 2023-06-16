An explosion occurred on the railway in the Bakhchisaray district: wagons with grain derailed

In the occupied Crimea, a railway track was blown up near Bakhchisaray, five freight cars carrying grain left the tracks.
The explosion occurred at the beginning of the composition. As a result of the incident, 50 meters of the canvas were damaged, and a one and a half meter long road formed under the rails.
funnel.
As a result of the incident, the movement of electric trains on the Simferopol-Sevastopol section was suspended.
The information has already been confirmed by the so-called "advisor to the head of Crimea" Oleg Kryukov. "Crimean Railway" explained the derailment of trains with grain "the interference of unauthorized persons in the work of railway transport". The pro-government media write more specifically - sabotage.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments