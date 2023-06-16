An explosion occurred on the railway in the Bakhchisaray district: wagons with grain derailed

09:59 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied Crimea, a railway track was blown up near Bakhchisaray, five freight cars carrying grain left the tracks.

The explosion occurred at the beginning of the composition. As a result of the incident, 50 meters of the canvas were damaged, and a one and a half meter long road formed under the rails.

funnel.

As a result of the incident, the movement of electric trains on the Simferopol-Sevastopol section was suspended.