Terrible road accident in western Kenya: more than 50 people died, more than 30 were injured

08:54 02 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Xinhua News Agency, citing local police, reported a fatal accident that occurred in western Kenya on Saturday, July 1. As a result of this fatal accident, 51 people died and more than 30 people were injured.

"Now we have 51 bodies. Many have been injured and are in hospital," Rift Valley Regional Police Chief Tom Odero said.

It is also reported that at least 32 people were injured in the crash.

The truck with the container left the road and crashed into other cars and people standing at the intersection.

"The accident happened instantly. Many people did not have time to escape. There was a lot of confusion, because people were screaming from all sides, and everyone was running to the scene of the accident, - The Guardian quotes one of the witnesses to the tragic accident, Joel Rotich.

It is noted that the truck that caused the accident is registered in Rwanda.

