Increasing Explosions and Construction Works: Mariupol Becomes Russia's Military Center

15:03 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Two explosions occurred in the area of the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russian army, according to Petr Andryushchenko, adviser to the Mariupol mayor, in his Telegram message.



According to him, smoke was noticed on the territory of the plant, and the work of air defense is also noted.



The causes and consequences of the incident will be studied and reported later..



Due to the increasing explosions in Mariupol, the Russian invaders have stepped up their construction work around the city, turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub for the Russian army.