Increased the number of victims as a result of the impact of the Rashists on the Dnieper

14:36 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

While Russian propaganda is writing about a strike on a hospital with Ukrainian military in Dnipro, in reality, victims are being taken out of a civilian clinic - their number has already grown to 23, and another dead person has been found.

This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak on Friday, May 26.

According to him, 21 people are in the hospital, three of them are in serious condition.

It also became known that a 69-year-old man who was just walking by when the rocket hit the city died due to the Russian attack.



Lysak noted that the rescuers had already managed to localize the fire in the medical facility. However, the quenching is still ongoing.



A little later, Lysak said that from under the rubble of the building of the veterinary clinic, which also suffered, they got the body of the deceased man.

"Today's missile attack on the Dnieper claimed the lives of two people. Condolences to the family," he added.

According to the speaker of the Air Force Command, Yuri Ignat, the Russian troops probably hit the Dnieper with S-300 or S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

The air defense forces failed to shoot down the missiles due to the fact that the Russian army used different types of weapons and changed the angle of attack, he said.