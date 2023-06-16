The number of wounded after the shelling of the Dnepropetrovsk region increased

18:44 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the shelling of the Sinelnikovsky district in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the number of wounded increased to 10 people. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration (RSA) Sergey Lysak transmitted this information via Telegram on May 29.

"Today's shelling of the Sinelnikovsky district led to the hospitalization of ten people, including an 11-year-old boy," Lysak wrote.

Three of the injured are in serious condition, the rest are of moderate severity.. Their injuries include gunshot penetrating wounds, fractures, stab wounds, and head injuries.

"Most of the victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals in the Zaporozhye region.. Unfortunately, one 51-year-old woman died," Lysak added.

Also, two private houses were previously destroyed and 30 others were damaged as a result of the attack. In addition, a store and a gas station were damaged. All necessary services continue to conduct a survey of the territory and work on the spot.