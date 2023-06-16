Harvest "bavovna" in the port of Berdyansk. Satellite photos of the destruction

Yesterday, on June 3, about a dozen loud explosions thundered in Russian-occupied Berdyansk. However, the same loud "pops" were heard in the city on June 2.
And Brady Efric, an analyst at the Foreign and Defense Policy Research Department of the American Enterprise Institute, published on Twitter satellite images of occupied Berdyansk after entering the port. The photo shows the destruction of the buildings.
The footage shows significant damage to the building in which the occupiers set up their headquarters. However, the number of liquidated invaders and destroyed equipment is not specified.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments