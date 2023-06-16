The water level is rising: 13 settlements are flooded in the Nikolaev region

12:20 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Nikolaev region, the number of settlements affected by the flood has increased, and now their number is 13. Over the past day, the water has reached the village of Novopavlovskoye and the village of Novokandakovo.



The water level in the river has risen by a total of 5.99 meters, and every hour the average increase is 2 cm, Ivan Kukhta, head of the Snigirev military administration, said on Telegram.

"This morning, water has already affected 301 houses, although yesterday morning their number was 148. Currently, 593 people, including 132 children, have been forced to leave their homes or evacuated," Kukhta said.

11 villages were left without electricity, and the villages of Vasilievka and the city of Snigirevka faced a partial lack of electricity. A similar situation has developed with water supply, since without electricity it is impossible to provide water supply in these settlements.



In addition, another evacuation route was opened. Starting today, the motorboat will run in the area of the former Pavlovsky pedestrian bridge, which will facilitate evacuation activities. There are four evacuation routes in total, including Afanasievka, Pavlovka, Novovasilievka, and Vasilievka.



In Snigirevka, drinking water has been delivered to different parts of the city since the beginning of yesterday. Today, water will also be delivered to the affected villages in Zarechye, as well as bread and food will be handed over.



It is noted that in the Novovasilyevsky district, gasoline and diesel fuel were delivered to work wells and ensure the work of the humanitarian headquarters.