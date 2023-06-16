The level of missile threat is extremely high - OK "South"

10:31 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The army of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation put another surface rocket carrier on duty. In total, there are 3 launch vehicles in the Black Sea. The total salvo is up to 20 Caliber.

This was reported by the Operational Command South.

"As of 10.00 in the Black Sea, three launch vehicles are already on combat duty: 2 surface, 1 underwater. The total salvo is up to 20 Caliber. The level of missile threat is extremely high. We are monitoring the situation, we are not panicking, we are responding adequately and promptly," the statement said.

On Monday morning, the enemy ship grouping in the Black Sea replenished the first Caliber carrier.