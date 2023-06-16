The level of the Kakhovka reservoir fell by more than seven meters

Although the power of the flow of water through the destroyed dam of the power plant is gradually decreasing, the Kakhovka reservoir continues to shallow. According to the press service of Ukrhydroenergo, over the past day the water level in the reservoir has dropped by another meter, and since the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station - by more than seven meters.
It is noted that as of 08:00 the water level in the Nikopol area is 9.35 meters.
It is noted that the situation is difficult to predict and requires further monitoring.
Earlier it was reported that Ukraine lost more than a third of the water from the Kakhovka reservoir, which was accumulated due to the spring flood.
Recall that on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which caused large-scale flooding of territories in the Kherson region and caused significant environmental, economic and humanitarian damage to Ukraine.
