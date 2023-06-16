The level of the Kakhovka reservoir fell by more than seven meters

10:20 11 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Although the power of the flow of water through the destroyed dam of the power plant is gradually decreasing, the Kakhovka reservoir continues to shallow. According to the press service of Ukrhydroenergo, over the past day the water level in the reservoir has dropped by another meter, and since the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station - by more than seven meters.

It is noted that as of 08:00 the water level in the Nikopol area is 9.35 meters.

"At the same time, the water level in the Dnieper at the level of Kherson is 4.18 meters. During the day, the indicator decreased by 0.54 meters. The average low tide is 4-5 centimeters per hour. This is associated with a decrease in the head (pressure) of the reservoir," the company said.

It is noted that the situation is difficult to predict and requires further monitoring.

"Specialists are working on the most optimal options for balancing the energy system and ensuring that people have water. In the sections of the Dnieper that feed the North Crimean Canal, traces of shallowing appeared after the Russians blew up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station," Ukrhydroenergo added.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine lost more than a third of the water from the Kakhovka reservoir, which was accumulated due to the spring flood.

Recall that on the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which caused large-scale flooding of territories in the Kherson region and caused significant environmental, economic and humanitarian damage to Ukraine.