Dozens of hectares of state land were stolen: 4 ex-officials of the State Geocadastre exposed

15:14 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Cyber-specialists of the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation have collected an evidence base on 4 ex-heads of the Main Directorate of the State Geocadastre in the Vinnitsa region, involved in land fraud.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

“The attackers illegally issued orders to transfer land plots to the same person two or more times for the same purpose, that is, they carried out illegal “double privatization”. Then such sections were sold in the interests of third parties," the Security Service noted.

Thus, officials removed 30 land plots covering an area of more than 60 hectares from state ownership.. Their total market value is over UAH 85 million.



All four officials were informed of suspicion. 2 tbsp. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime continues. Attackers face up to 5 years in prison, the SBU reported.