17:12 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Air defense units of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Sicheslav Airborne Assault Force shot down a Russian armored attack aircraft Su-25 Grach.



This was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page on Wednesday, December 21.



Air defense units of the Airborne Assault Forces have already shot down 100 enemy air targets. The plane was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile system.



The Sicheslav brigade has on its account 34 enemy air attack assets shot down: