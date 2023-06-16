Ukrainian defenders attacked the positions of Russian invaders in the port of Berdyansk

16:05 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On June 2, in the afternoon, Ukrainian defenders attacked the positions of the invaders in the port of occupied Berdyansk. According to preliminary data, the Russian ships left the port.



This information was disseminated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov via Telegram, and anonymous Telegram channels also reported about it..



Vladimir Rogov, who is a collaborator and head of the occupation administration in the occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region, also confirmed this information via Telegram.

"Temporarily occupied Berdyansk is shaking from the sounds. A powerful explosion was heard in the port through which the occupiers brought their booty. Explosions were heard throughout the suburbs," Fedorov said.

Anonymous Telegram channels also reported on the missile attack. Vladimir Rogov, who is a collaborator, confirmed that the port area was hit. According to him, there was no damage or casualties.



Pohzhe the head of the Berdyansk city military administration Victoria Galitsyna confirmed that the Ukrainian defenders hit the positions of the Russian armed forces.



The administration of Berdyansk also reported that, according to preliminary data, ships are escaping from the port, which recently arrived in order to steal Ukrainian grain and metals..



Telegram channels have published photos of Russian ships leaving the port.