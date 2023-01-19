Ukrainian customs officers stopped illegal shipment of ancient weapons

16:32 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

They tried to illegally smuggle ancient throwing weapons from Kyiv to the USA. This is reported by the State Customs Service.



We are talking about eight authentic arrowheads made in Rus' in the period of the 9th-14th centuries.



An art examination confirmed the historical and cultural value of the found weapons, and attempts at unprofessional restoration were found on almost all artifacts.



Experts noted that the authenticity of the discovered tips is confirmed by the presence of remnants of active iron corrosion products, characteristic of similar archeological objects that have been in the ground for a long time.

"According to the current legislation of Ukraine, archeological objects cannot be sold, collected by private individuals and exported outside the state. Therefore, it can be assumed that the arrowheads are the prey of "black archaeologists," the customs service noted.



A protocol was drawn up on violation of customs rules, the customs officers seized the found tips.