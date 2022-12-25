15:13 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

At the airfield, from which the Rashists attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three powerful explosions were heard, followed by another 15-20 explosions of lesser force. It is reported by RIA Melitopol.



The Ukrainian military, in order to establish the exact coordinates by the intelligence unit of the SOF Banderlog, made a real hell for the invaders.



It is known that there was a cluster of enemy equipment at the airfield: cars and planes that attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army.



MTR scouts prepared for this special operation for five days, tracking the accumulation of equipment and its movement. There is now a large-scale fire at the place of arrivals. The occupiers are trying to work with anti-aircraft guns in a panic.



According to available information, all the fire engines and ambulances that were in Berdyansk left in the direction of the former airfield. The territory itself was cordoned off by the Russian military.



We are waiting for official confirmation from the General Staff.