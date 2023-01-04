Ukrainian fighters liquidated two warehouses of invaders

Ukrainian forces destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in the Avdeevsky and Liman directions in a day.
This was announced by the representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Cherevaty on the air of the telethon.
This was announced by the representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Cherevaty on the air of the telethon.
According to Cherevaty, high-precision weapons systems such as HIMARS and MLRS hunt enemy targets every day and achieve unique sniper accuracy.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments