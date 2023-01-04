Ukrainian fighters liquidated two warehouses of invaders

18:00 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in the Avdeevsky and Liman directions in a day.



This was announced by the representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergey Cherevaty on the air of the telethon.

"Our rocket troops and artillery hit different targets: first of all, these are large concentrations of the enemy, personnel, as it was this time, equipment, as well as warehouses with weapons and ammunition, fuel and lubricants. On this day, two ammunition depots were destroyed in the Bakhmut direction, one in Avdeevsky and Limansky, he said.

According to Cherevaty, high-precision weapons systems such as HIMARS and MLRS hunt enemy targets every day and achieve unique sniper accuracy.