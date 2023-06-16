Ukrainian air defense successfully repelled a night air attack on Kyiv

10:09 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The air defense of Ukraine successfully shot down all enemy targets recorded on the night of May 26 in the airspace over Kiev.



Sergey Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KGVA), informed about this through the official Telegram channel of the KGVA.



The report says that this is the 13th air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of May, which, as usual, took place at night..



This time the attack was carried out by Tu-95MS strategic bombers, presumably from the Caspian Sea region, possibly using Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.



According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace over Kiev.



The head of the KGVA also noted that at the moment there is no information about the victims and destruction in the city of Kyiv.