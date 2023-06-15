Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized the attack of "shaheeds" on Kyiv

08:51 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday night, the Ukrainian air defense system (air defense) was able to successfully neutralize all the enemy "shaheeds" who attacked the capital.



KMVA informs about this in its message in its Telegram channel.



During the three hours of continued alarm, the aggressor sent "Shahed" strike drones to the capital.



However, thanks to the efforts and capabilities of our air defense, all detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were successfully destroyed.



According to the official report, no strikes were made on the capital. In addition, the KGVA adds that Russian forces continue to use attack tactics in several waves with certain intervals between groups of advancing drones..



The purpose of such actions on the part of the Russian army is to achieve various goals, including exhausting the Ukrainian air defense. However, these attempts remain unsuccessful.



So far, the exact number of air targets destroyed that night remains to be clarified.



