Ukrainian counterintelligence uncovered a spy who passed data to the invaders

11:51 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Counterintelligence eliminated a Russian spy in the Nikolaev region, who exposed the locations of the Ukrainian military.



According to information from the press service of the Security Service, the detained agent was transmitting strategic data to the invaders.



The investigation found that the Russians used a local resident to cooperate via a messenger to find out about the location of Ukrainian forces and equipment in the front-line territories of the region.



The attacker also tried to locate the warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including a foreign arsenal.



It also relayed information about air attacks using phosphorus munitions, Grad multiple rocket launchers and Iranian Shahed drones.



After the suspect was detained, the SBU informed him of suspicion of high treason under martial law, in accordance with Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



The issue of a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being considered, and the defendant faces life imprisonment.