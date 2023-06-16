Ukraine continues to occupy a leading position in the world in terms of the number of cyber attacks

17:59 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine for a long time remained in second place in the world after the United States in terms of the number of cyber attacks, however, starting from January 14, 2022 (the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukrainian cyberspace), our country came out on top and remains there.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service Viktor Zhora.

"Now, in just over four months since the beginning of the year, 700 incidents have been recorded. This is about the same as last year. This indicates that the intensity of cyber attacks continues. There were only 549 incidents in the first quarter, and 151 in April. If this intensity continues, we will get the same number in a year as last year - about 2.2 thousand incidents," he said.

According to the deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications, for the whole of 2022, the government’s CERT-UA computer emergency response team recorded about 7 thousand incidents (including those information about which came from intelligence data). In manual mode, CERT-UA specialists worked through 2194 incidents in 2022.



Specialists of the State Service for Special Communications distinguish several phases of modern cyber warfare:

the first - before the full-scale invasion on January 14, 2022

the second - in the first month of the war

the third is a period of more complex attacks (late March-early April 2022), during which at least three significant cyber-attacks took place: against Ukrtelecom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and one of the companies in the energy sector, which was prevented.

After that, the number of serious attacks decreased somewhat. In autumn, the fourth period of the cyber war began, characterized by a shift in the focus of intruders towards attacks on the energy sector. In parallel with massive missile strikes, they tried to disable power facilities through cyberspace.



The period that began in January 2023 is still ongoing. It is characterized by attempts by attackers to penetrate the networks of companies providing services. These are the so-called attacks on the supply chain (supply chain attack), that is, attempts to penetrate the target network of the organization through hacking one of the service providers. Attackers focus on telecom providers, communication companies and software developers, logistics companies. The main goal of these attacks is cyber espionage, gaining access to sensitive data that the Russians believe can give them an advantage on the battlefield.