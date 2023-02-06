Ukraine nationalized assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs in the amount of UAH 2 billion

18:39 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

By a court decision, enterprises owned by Russian oligarchs Mikhail Shelkov and Sergei Chemezov were transferred to the state property of Ukraine. The value of the property transferred to Ukraine is at least UAH 2 billion.

It is reported by the SBU.

"The court decision concerns the Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant, the wholesale pipe manufacturer VSMPO Titan LLC, the metal trading company Tai-Minerals LLC and the agricultural holding Invest Agro. The value of the property transferred to Ukraine is at least UAH 2 billion.

The SBU said that Chemezov (chairman of the state corporation Rostec. - Ed.) and Shelkov are included in the inner circle of the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation. They managed Ukrainian enterprises through the Russian titanium production monopoly PJSC VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

"This company is part of the structure of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country and is involved in the production of weapons for the occupying groups," the security service said.

After the start of the war, Shelkov and Chemezov wanted to hide their involvement in Ukrainian assets.. They tried to transfer the formal management of companies to controlled commercial structures in the Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions. But the SBU officers exposed the transactions, blocked them in a timely manner and initiated the transfer of 100% of Russian property to the income of Ukraine.