Ukraine seizes property of Putin's friend, oligarch Alisher Usmanov

14:14 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The court arrested the property of the Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov in Ukraine for almost two billion hryvnias, the SBU reported.



Law enforcers have discovered Russian underground warehouses on the territory of several seaports, where more than 160,000 tons of Ukrainian iron ore were stored.



They tried to illegally transport raw materials by sea to the territory of Russia in order to transfer them to the needs of the metallurgical industry and the military-industrial complex.



The Office of the Prosecutor General says that a non-resident legal entity registered in an EU country, together with Russian companies affiliated with Usmanov, declared the movement of iron ore through Ukraine to Asian countries in the customs regime "transit" of iron ore for more than 1.3 billion hryvnias.



However, in order not to pay taxes and other payments, Usmanov's company officials used the mechanism of the so-called interrupted transit - the products are illegally unloaded in the middle of the route and then put into illegal circulation.

“In fact, they did not pursue the goal of exporting ore outside Ukraine. In fact, the company's officials shipped the goods to business entities - residents of Ukraine, without paying customs duties. Thus, more than UAH 118 million of damage has been caused to the state,” the investigators say.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out under the article on tax evasion on an especially large scale.



The seized funds are planned to be transferred to ARMA.



After the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, Usmanov was included in the sanctions lists of the United States and the European Union. He was banned from entering the EU countries, and all assets were "frozen" - yachts, private jets, a villa and six companies in the amount of 66 million euros.