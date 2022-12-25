Stolen childhood: invaders in Mariupol are looking for new parents for a boy, because relatives turned out to be "unreliable"

14:46 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine





The video with the boy, whom the author calls Vasily, was posted by Tik-Tok user Elena Malay on December 11. The first publication on her page on this social network appeared in 2020. On a Facebook profile, a user with the same name and similar photos indicated that she was a wedding photographer. In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders took away a child from his parents and are now looking for new ones. The invaders say that the boy's relatives turned out to be "unreliable", and Mariupol officials are sure that the child's parents did not pass the so-called filtration of Russians. This is told by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko.

“Boy Vasya. Lives in a hospital… come here, Vasya! He was taken from unreliable parents. What a good one, maybe someone needs such a good child? With blue eyes. Do you want new parents? Soooo, my boy,” says the woman in the video.

In open sources, there is no information about Elena Malay, who would be involved in the occupation administration of Mariupol, but the woman actively suggests adopting a boy in the comments to her own message.



She claims that he is located in the urban-type settlement of Volodarskoye, the administrative center of the Nikolskaya settlement community.



She told about this in response to a question from a user with the nickname “user8716169545880” regarding how you can adopt Vasily. The person who wants to take the child, according to the data in his profile, lives in Yekaterinburg and Almaty. The woman publishes many propaganda videos, and one of the videos she posted is a song by Oleg Gazmanov, a performer who is listed as a threat to Ukrainian national security.

"For me, this is the second national anthem of Russia," she said.

Malay does not explain what the term "unreliable" means, which she used for Vasily's birth parents. However, Petr Andryushchenko says that Russians call those who have not passed the filter "unreliable".

“Vasya just lives in the hospital for now, but for the information from our doctors, the cannibal team for Russian adoption is already on its way. Before our eyes, another child will lose their homeland, guardianship, parents because of the inhumanity of the occupiers," the official says.

Human rights activists have already recorded cases when the Russian military separated children from their parents after passing through the so-called "filtration". This is a violation of international humanitarian law.