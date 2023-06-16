Air strikes, MLRS and UAVs in the Zaporozhye region

11:14 20 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Frontline settlements in Zaporozhye continue to suffer from Russian shelling. According to the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military District, Yuriy Malashko, nine civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Zaporozhye region during the day.

According to him, a 42-year-old local resident was injured during an air strike on Malaya Tokmachka. Now his condition is serious.

Also at night, the invaders got from the MLRS into residential buildings in Taurida. Two women aged 40 and 44, an 18-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were wounded.

And in Upper Tersa, during the night shelling, men aged 35, 55 and 58 and a 39-year-old woman were injured.

According to the OVA, the Russians inflicted 92 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporozhye region in a day.

The troops of the Russian Federation attacked Poltavka and Malaya Tokmachka with aircraft, delivered seven strikes from the MLRS on Tavrichesky, Novodanilovka, Volshebnoe, Upper Tersa, attacked Novoandreevka, Olgovskoye three times from the UAV and used artillery 80 times on Gulyaipol, Zheleznodorozhny, Novodanilovka, Kamensky, Belogorie, Krasnaya Krinitsa , Malinovka and other villages.

Recall that this night the Russians attacked the Kiev region. However, the air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets.