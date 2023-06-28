Attack on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to eight, including three children

08:48 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Last night, rashists fired at the center of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with Iskander rockets, they hit near cafes and shops where there were a lot of people.

At the epicenter of the explosion were apartment buildings, retail premises, cars, a post office and other buildings in which windows, glass and doors flew out. The result was a fire.

As of 7 am on June 28, search work continues. So far, 8 dead and 56 wounded are known, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Search and rescue operation continues in Kramatorsk. As of 7:00 am, 8 dead are known, including three children. Another 56 people were injured," the statement said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs adds that there may be people under the rubble, so search work continues. Rescuers and police are on the job

paramedics, explosives technicians, psychologists, investigators and forensic scientists.

The State Emergency Service reported that among the dead were two children born in 2008 and one in 2011.