Strike on Kyiv: three people were killed and six were injured

As a result of a missile attack by Russian aggressors in Kyiv, three people were killed and six were injured.
This was announced by the Kyiv city military administration on Wednesday, November 23.
Earlier it became known about a large-scale missile attack on the regions of Ukraine. As a result of this attack, the capital and many regions of the country were left without electricity.
