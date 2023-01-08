Strike on Kyiv: three people were killed and six were injured

16:57 23 November Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of a missile attack by Russian aggressors in Kyiv, three people were killed and six were injured.



This was announced by the Kyiv city military administration on Wednesday, November 23.

"As a result of the hit, a two-story building was damaged. Three people died and six were injured," the report says.

Earlier it became known about a large-scale missile attack on the regions of Ukraine. As a result of this attack, the capital and many regions of the country were left without electricity.