Attack on Kharkov: as a result of a strike on a residential building, one person died

07:37 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Three people were injured and one died as a result of a blow by Russian fighters on a residential building in the center of Kharkov. This was announced on the night of January 30, the chairman of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

“As of now, it is known that three people were injured as a result of the strike.. Rescue work continues," wrote Sinegubov.

The mayor of Kharkiv specified that there was also one victim.

"Previously, as a result of a strike on a residential building in Kharkov, one person died, three were injured," Terekhov wrote.



Meanwhile, photos from the scene have surfaced on social media.. It is reported that the rocket hit the roof, judging by the photo, a four-story residential building. At least several apartments on the top floor are destroyed and engulfed in flames.

Earlier, the invaders on Sunday evening, January 29, attacked Kharkov and the region.

"An enemy missile hit a residential building in the city center. Kyiv district. Pre-rocket S-300. All emergency services are working on the spot," Sinegubov said.

In turn, the mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, said that a fire had started on the spot.